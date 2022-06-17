Week's Most Read: Mint double-denomination mule found

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Uncirculated gold American Eagle ready for June 16 sale: The Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin was being offered for sale beginning June 16 with a household limit of one coin.

4. NGC authenticates 'lost' GSA Morgan dollar error: An 1882-CC Morgan dollar struck 15% off-center and sold with the General Services Administration sale of the 1970s has been found and certified.

3. Market Analysis: A mysterious 1829 Classic Head half cent: A Cohen 1 1829 Classic Head half cent that was once considered a Proof coin is now being seen as one that is not a Proof.

2. Differences found on 2017A $50 notes from Fort Worth: A keen-eyed collector noticed differences in the font sizes of face plate numbers on some 2017A $50 notes that were printed in Fort Worth.

1. 2000-D dollar-quarter mule certified by PCGS: A double-denomination mule error from 2000 with the obverse of a Sacagawea dollar and reverse of a South Carolina State quarter has been authenticated.

