Week’s Most Read: Mint considering special 2020 circulating coins

For 2020, the U.S. Mint is exploring several options for circulation releases of U.S. coins. Illustrated is one of the 2019-W quarter dollars released.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Divers retrieve gold coins from wreck of the SS North Carolina: Divers from a salvage firm retrieved the first U.S. gold coins during a dive Sept. 28 at the July 25, 1840, wreck of the mail packet SS North Carolina.

4. Finest known 1859 gold $10 eagle among family heirlooms: An 1859 Coronet gold $10 eagle passed down for generations in a Pennsylvania Dutch family is certified as the finest known example by NGC.

3. Market Analysis — Mint State 1893-S Morgan dollar a prize: A Mint State 61 1893-S Morgan dollar, the key to the series, brought $204,000 at Heritage’s Sept. 5 Long Beach auction.

2. Monday Morning Brief: The past week in news and more: Our earlier call for suggestions for columns and features in 2020 continues to draw a lot of responses from readers, as did news about a pending move.

1. U.S. Mint has circulating coin plans on schedule for 2020: The U.S. Mint is considering a number of possible options for special circulating coinage for 2020, though no details have been released.

