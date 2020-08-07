What is the U.S. Mint's next move toward producing enough American Eagle silver bullion coins to meet demand?

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint unveils designs of Bush coin, medal: Approved designs are announced for the George H.W. Bush Presidential dollar and the Barbara Bush First Lady gold $10 coin, and are going to into production.

4. Silver coins, gold dust from shipwreck treasure to be auctioned: Silver treasure from the SS Central America shipwreck recovery operations in 2014 will be offered at auction for the first time in September.

3. 2017A note transition continues in production: Production of Series 2017A Federal Reserve notes continues at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing factories in Washington and Fort Worth.

2. Rare 1870-CC Coronet double eagle brought to coin shop: An Ohio couple's decision to take some gold coins from an inherited collection to a coin shop leads to the discovery of a valuable 1870-CC Coronet double eagle.

1. Mint may expand bullion strikings for American Eagles: A dramatic rise in American Eagle silver bullion coin demand is impacting prompts the U.S. Mint to consider adding production at other locations.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter