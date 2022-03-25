Week's Most Read: Mint cancellation news

The U.S. Mint nixed 2022 production of Morgan and Peace silver dollars. Shown is a 2021 Morgan dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Bank of Jamaica to release new series of six bank notes: The Bank of Jamaica revealed a new series of circulating notes for 2022 that will include a new denomination of $2,000.

4. Mint customers buy approximately 99% of U.S. Navy silver medal: The U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal, selling for $160, was almost completely sold out on the first day of offering.

3. Market Analysis: Seeing double on two 1916 5-cent coins: A pair of 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coins were star attractions in recent sales offered online by GreatCollections.

2. American Women quarter dollars are selling out quickly: Products offered in conjunction with the first year of the American Women quarter dollars series are selling out almost upon release, mostly via the enrollment option.

1. Mint officials cancel 2022 Morgan and Peace dollar production: Mint officials cite a shortage of silver planchets as the cause for cancellation of 2022 Morgan and Peace dollars.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter