Week's Most Read: Mint cancellation news
- Published: Mar 25, 2022, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Bank of Jamaica to release new series of six bank notes: The Bank of Jamaica revealed a new series of circulating notes for 2022 that will include a new denomination of $2,000.
4. Mint customers buy approximately 99% of U.S. Navy silver medal: The U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal, selling for $160, was almost completely sold out on the first day of offering.
3. Market Analysis: Seeing double on two 1916 5-cent coins: A pair of 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coins were star attractions in recent sales offered online by GreatCollections.
2. American Women quarter dollars are selling out quickly: Products offered in conjunction with the first year of the American Women quarter dollars series are selling out almost upon release, mostly via the enrollment option.
1. Mint officials cancel 2022 Morgan and Peace dollar production: Mint officials cite a shortage of silver planchets as the cause for cancellation of 2022 Morgan and Peace dollars.
