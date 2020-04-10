Week's Most Read: Major changes to the Great American Coin Hunt

The Great American Coin Hunt returns in 2020, aiming to introduce the hobby to young people.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint closes two facilities amid coronavirus crisis: The San Francisco Mint is closed indefinitely while the West Point Mint closed for three days at the end of March (for the first time) in response to the pandemic.

4. Week's Most Read: First 2020-W quarters in circulation: Our most-read articles of the previous week include news that the first two 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars were entering circulation.

3. 2020-S Silver Proof set faces possible shipping delays: The Mint plans to launch sales on schedule April 17 for the 2020-S Silver Proof set, but delivery of some orders may be hampered by the closure of the San Francisco Mint.

2. Two 2020-W quarter dollars, not one, being distributed: Release of the 2020-W American Samoa quarter dollar occurred earlier than Mint officials had previously indicated. Not expected until late in 2020, it was released April 6.

1. Great American Coin Hunt returns for 2020, with a twist: The Great American Coin Hunt will continue in 2020, but like most aspects of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, will shift toward digital efforts instead.