Week's Most Read: Low commemorative sales

Sales of the 2021 commemorative coins like this National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial gold $5 coin are well below maximum mintages in a year when collector and dealer attention has been focused on other numismatic products offered by the U.S. mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: George Morgan's gold $10 pattern: Heritage Auctions continued its sale of quality item from the Bob Simpson collection with an 1878 pattern designed by George Morgan for the gold $10 eagle.

4. Metal detectorist finds Viking coin hoard in the Isle of Man: Officials have confirmed the finding earlier this year by a metal detectorist as a hoard of Viking-era silver coins and other period artefacts.

3. National bank note from Texas a surprise discovery: The finding of a Series 1902 $10 national bank note turned out to be a previously unknown example issued by the Palestine National Bank (Texas).

2. Week's Most Read: Battling bots: Readers continue to find interest in the U.S. Mint's report about the real problem of "bots," the cyber mechanism used to order product and circumvent the limits unfairly.

1. 2021 commemorative coin sales well below maximums: The latest sales report issued by the United States Mint records that 2021 commemorative coins are not getting the desired attention and sales.

