Week's Most Read: Looking at next year's quarter dollars
- Published: Sep 25, 2020, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Dauer Collection of encased postage set for fall auction: An upcoming sale will offer top examples of encased postage, including a pair of 90-cent issues, the highest denomination created.
4. Market Analysis: Error on a Proof 1973-S Ike dollar: A 1973-S Eisenhower dollar double struck on a half dollar planchet from the San Francisco Mint got attention at Heritage's Platinum Night auction.
3. Market Analysis: 1894-S Barber dime leads bidding at Heritage auction of Simpson Collection: One of nine known surviving 1894-S Barber dimes, offered from the Simpson Collection, realized $1,500,000 Sept. 17.
2. Ancient silver denarius of Rome's Octavian offered at auction: A silver denarius in Extremely Fine condition and issued during the reign of Rome's first emperor will be offered at auction in October.
1. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 21, 2020: Next year's quarters: Managing editor William T. Gibbs takes a look at what's next for the minting of the quarter dollar and decisions that must be made.
