Week's Most Read: Lincoln cent breaks million-dollar barrier

Stewart Blay’s MS-65 red 1958 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent brought $1,136,250 on Jan. 22, establishing several records. Strong doubling is seen at LIBERTY.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: 44 of the ‘Top 100 U.S. Coins’: A collection sold by Heritage Auctions in January included 44 of the coins listed in the Whitman "100 Greatest U.S. Coins," including a 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet.

4. Monday Morning Brief: Good news for collectors: Customers of the United States Mint will get to save some money in 2023, thanks to the lack of congressional approval for any commemorative coins this year.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Monday Morning Brief: A Barbie-coin connection?: Coin collectors sometimes seek items that are non-numismatic but are related to the items in their core collection. For collectors of American Women quarter dollars, related collectibles include Barbie dolls.

2. Monday Morning Brief: Collectors a century apart: A century apart, two numismatic organizations pleaded with federal officials to issue certain coins for collectors. They were unsuccessful 100 years ago, but what about now?

1. Monday Morning Brief: Lincoln cent breaks barrier: History was made on Jan. 22 when a Lincoln cent sold at auction for more than $1 million, the first time that an example of the rare error reached seven figures.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter