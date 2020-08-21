Week's Most Read: Limited-edition WWII end coin details
- Published: Aug 21, 2020, 10 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Market Analysis: All colors of the rainbow on 1896 Morgan dollar: Highly toned coins like the Morgan dollar hold great attraction for collectors. An 1896 Morgan dollar with attractive toning recently sold for six times its estimate.
4. Coin colorizing company finally confirmed: Details of a contract executed in late 2019 between the U.S. Mint and a Massachusetts-based firm to colorize coins have come to light.
3. Grinnell proofs sell for $504,000 in Heritage sale: A unique set of large-size Series 1914 and 1918 Federal Reserve note proofs was a star attraction at Heritage Auctions' Signature Sale.
2. Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle sells out, again: A small number of surplus Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagles were offered by the U.S. Mint a second time, but sold out before most customers got the word.
1. Gold and silver American Eagles for WWII's end anniversary: Among the 2020-W gold and silver American Eagles to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II are two gold varieties.
