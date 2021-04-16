Week's Most Read: Latest quarter released

The 2021 General George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar was released into general circulation April 5.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Common 1975 dimes bringing ridiculous prices online: The 1975 Roosevelt dime is seeing outrageous prices in online sales as uninformed collectors pay big money for otherwise common coins.

4. Monday Morning Brief for April 12, 2021: American Women quarters: Beginning in 2022, quarter dollars will feature likenesses of famous American women and the debate is on about worthy candidates.

3. Legislation again seeks rule change for coin compositions: The efforts are being renewed to allow the U.S. Mint to have the flexibility to determine the alloys that will be used for coinage.

2. Mint reveals designs for 2021 American Innovation dollars: Four issues in the continuing American Innovation dollar coin program will be released in 2021 and the Mint has shown the latest final designs.

1. 2021 Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter issued: Collectors of circulating issues will be on the lookout for the latest release in quarter dollars as the Washington Crossing the Delaware reverse.

