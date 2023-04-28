Week's Most Read: Latest on Tubman coins

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee addressed designs for the Harriet Tubman commemorative coin program. Shown is the proposed obverse for the $5 gold coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 'Watermelon Note' ripe for picking at May Heritage sale: A Series 1890 $100 Treasury note that features rounded digits on the back that favor depiction of a watermelon will be offered by Heritage Auctions in May.

4. Police investigate Mint theft in Philadelphia: The Philadelphia police are investigating the report of a theft of nearly $200,000 in freshly minted 2023-P Roosevelt dimes from a parked truck eventually bound for Florida.



3. Senate bill seeks to limit Fed authority on digital currency: Legislative efforts are underway to prevent the Federal Reserve banks from taking any steps toward the creation of a central bank digital currency.

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2. Week's Most Read: June product releases: Readers expressed high interest in the announcement of product releases in June, many of which are available through the subscription option.

1. 2024 Tubman commemorative coin designs get CCAC review: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee reviewed and recommended design ideas for the 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coin program.



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