Week’s Most Read: last week’s edition of this column

Some collectors are having luck finding the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars in circulation while others remain frustrated that they cannot find any.

5. Curved 2020 Basketball coins final designs unveiled: The approved designs for the three-coin 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program were unveiled Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, at the hall.

4. 2019-W Frank Church quarter to be released in 26 states: The article that was cited as the “most read” in last week’s column (see the link at the bottom) continues to draw a lot of reader attention, as collectors wait for the coin’s release.

3. Double-denomination mule coin finds new home for $102,000: A double-denomination mule error $1.25 coin from 2000 that sold at public auction Sept. 6 for $102,000 is the first example in years not purchased by collector Tommy Bolack.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 16, 2019 — Counterfeits plague: The arrival of a Letter to the Editor in an envelope bearing a counterfeit U.S. postage stamp prompted a look at how fakes plague many different collectibles fields, not just coins and stamps.

1. Week’s Most Read — Final 2019-W quarter release scheduled: News coverage about the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars draws a lot of attention, including last week’s column, which reported on earlier top-rated news coverage of the same theme.

