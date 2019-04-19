Week’s Most Read: last week’s edition of this column
- Published: Sep 20, 2019, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Curved 2020 Basketball coins final designs unveiled: The approved designs for the three-coin 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program were unveiled Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, at the hall.
4. 2019-W Frank Church quarter to be released in 26 states: The article that was cited as the “most read” in last week’s column (see the link at the bottom) continues to draw a lot of reader attention, as collectors wait for the coin’s release.
3. Double-denomination mule coin finds new home for $102,000: A double-denomination mule error $1.25 coin from 2000 that sold at public auction Sept. 6 for $102,000 is the first example in years not purchased by collector Tommy Bolack.
2. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 16, 2019 — Counterfeits plague: The arrival of a Letter to the Editor in an envelope bearing a counterfeit U.S. postage stamp prompted a look at how fakes plague many different collectibles fields, not just coins and stamps.
1. Week’s Most Read — Final 2019-W quarter release scheduled: News coverage about the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars draws a lot of attention, including last week’s column, which reported on earlier top-rated news coverage of the same theme.
