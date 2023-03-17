Week's Most Read: Last week's column tops reader results
- Published: Mar 24, 2023, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.5. Canada’s mint uses transitional effigy on first coin of 2023: The Royal Canadian Mint’s first coin launch of 2023 is also the first with a “transitional effigy” as the RCM calls it, before it adopts an official effigy of the new king.
4. Edge notches on American Eagles moved in 2022, 2023: The anti-counterfeiting edge notch introduced on 2021 American Eagle 1-ounce gold and silver coins was relocated for the 2022 and 2023 issues.
3. Market Analysis: MS-67+ 1937-D half dollar among finest: A stunning 1937-D Walking Liberty half dollar with strongly reflective fields graded MS-67+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker sold for $14,687.50.
2. Legislation aims to prevent production of $1 trillion coin: A "new" bill seeks to curb the administration's authority to issue certain precious metals coins to achieve a political outcome involving government debt.
1. Week's Most Read: 2023 Morgan, Peace dollars: Last week's edition of this column confirmed that readers continue to want new information about the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar program.
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