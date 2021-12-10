Week's Most Read: Knowing coin values

A price guide is useful in determining values, but other factors need to be considered. For example, a new collector might not realize that this 1919-S Walking Liberty half dollar has been cleaned, which would be a factor in determining its market value.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 'Big Three' rarities sell on Thanksgiving: Three of the most well-known coins -- an 1804 Draped Bust dollar, 1894-S Barber dime and a 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin -- were sold in a group for over $13 million.

4. Early gold coins at Regency 49 auction: The largest group of gold coins ever offered by Legend Rare Coin Auctions is featured in Regency 49 in December, including examples from the 1790s.

3. Extension expands import restrictions on coins that circulated in Greece: Antiquities collectors were dealt a setback with a recent ruling that puts additional restrictions on coins that may have circulated in Greece.

2. Circulating coinage production totals fall for 2021: U.S. Mint production of circulating coinage for 2021 is down somewhat from 2020 output, when the Mint was responding to a COVID-induced circulation problem.

1. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 6 2021: What is my coin worth?: Defining value is an elusive skill as subjective factors influence evaluations, but value questions are among the top queries coin experts face.

