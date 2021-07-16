Week's Most Read: Kennedy halves returning?
- Published: Jul 16, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Rare Pike souvenir elongated cent from St. Louis World's Fair in auction: The finest-known Pike elongated cent, often called "The King of Elongated Cents," from the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, is in a July 23 sale.
4. Unique pioneer gold coin from 1855 in upcoming sale: The only known 1855 Wass, Molitor & Co., Large Head pioneer gold $20 coin with a reverse used otherwise with the Small Head type is in a GreatCollections August auction.
3. Market Analysis: 1909 Lincoln V.D.B. cent realizes $56,400: An example of the always popular 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent with the distinct designer initials along the bottom reverse rim in top condition sold for $56,400.
2. Market Analysis: Key Denver Mint Walking Liberty halves: A duo of scarce Denver Mint Walking Liberty half dollars from the 1920s came from the Silas Stanley Roberts collection for a June Stack's Bowers sale.
1. Federal Reserve is ordering half dollars for general circulation: For the first time in nearly 20 years, it appears Kennedy half dollars are in circulation, with the 2021-D issue spotted recently.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 16, 2021, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Kennedy halves returning?
-
World Coins Jul 16, 2021, 12 PM
Black Death era treasure coins located in UK
-
Precious Metals Jul 14, 2021, 2 PM
New Ohio law grants sales-tax exemption for bullion purchases
-
US Coins Jul 14, 2021, 1 PM
Market Analysis: 1924-S cent in PCGS MS-65 red