Week's Most Read: Kennedy halves returning?

The Federal Reserve is ordering Kennedy half dollars for circulation again, after years of production restricted to collector products at premium prices. Collectors are finding rolls of them in circulation.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Rare Pike souvenir elongated cent from St. Louis World's Fair in auction: The finest-known Pike elongated cent, often called "The King of Elongated Cents," from the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, is in a July 23 sale.

4. Unique pioneer gold coin from 1855 in upcoming sale: The only known 1855 Wass, Molitor & Co., Large Head pioneer gold $20 coin with a reverse used otherwise with the Small Head type is in a GreatCollections August auction.

3. Market Analysis: 1909 Lincoln V.D.B. cent realizes $56,400: An example of the always popular 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent with the distinct designer initials along the bottom reverse rim in top condition sold for $56,400.

2. Market Analysis: Key Denver Mint Walking Liberty halves: A duo of scarce Denver Mint Walking Liberty half dollars from the 1920s came from the Silas Stanley Roberts collection for a June Stack's Bowers sale.

1. Federal Reserve is ordering half dollars for general circulation: For the first time in nearly 20 years, it appears Kennedy half dollars are in circulation, with the 2021-D issue spotted recently.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter