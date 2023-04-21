Week's Most Read: June product releases

The Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle gold $50 coin will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning June 1.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Bank of England Charles III notes now in production: The Bank of England has begun printing notes featuring the image of King Charles III, and they are expected to enter circulation as need arises, likey next year.

4. Heritage to offer Bass III auction after CSNS show: The next installment of the sale of the Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection long on display at the ANA's Money Museum will take place in May.

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3. CSNS prepares for largest convention with new attractions: An expanded bourse, a special exhibit, educational sessions and a special collector's area are among attractions April 27 to 30 at the popular CSNS show.

2. Silver dollars set for Legend's Regency Auction 58 sale: Several pieces with proven numismatic history are included in the lots offered in Legend Rare Coin Auctions' Regency 58 sale planned for April 27.

1. U.S. Mint numismatic products get June launches: Some numismatic items being offered in limited quantities and available by subscription will become available from the U.S. Mint following June releases.



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