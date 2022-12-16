Week's Most Read: Jefferson Head cent

A Good 4 1795 Liberty Cap, Jefferson Head cent realized $21,000. The distinct issue is collected alongside regular issue cents and is listed in the “Red Book” with the caveat “not a regular Mint issue.”

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Seeing stars on the reverse of a 1794 cent: A Sheldon 48 1794 Liberty Cap, Starred Reverse cent with many of its stars visible sold for $15,600 in a Stack's Bowers Galleries sale

4. West Point Mint begins striking 2023 gold, silver American Eagles: The Mint is striking 2023 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins, and the products are expected to enter the market in January.

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3. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 12, 2022: Please write us: Your thoughts matter, and we encourage you readers to present your views, through several options available only a mouse click away.

2. Movie money can pose a potential problem to public: Crane Currency warns that prop money used for movie productions is becoming so realistic that attempts are being made to circulate some of it as currency.

1. Market Analysis: Jefferson Head cent distinctive: Though it was likely made outside the United States, cent collectors often want to add the unique Sheldon 80 variety "Jefferson Head" cent to their collections.

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