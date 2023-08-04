Week's Most Read: Interest in special Peace dollars high

The collecting community was surprised to learn that some purchasers of the Uncirculated 2023 Peace dollar received one personally struck by the Mint director, with documentation provided.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Spain issues Horse gold bullion coin next in series: Reverse Proof 1-ounce .999 fine gold coins depicting the Carthusian horse continue a bullion series started in 2021 by the Royal Spanish Mint.

4. NGC to introduce a new slab hologram and QR code: A high-security hologram and a unique QR code on its slab labels are measures announced by Numismatic Guaranty Co. to help combat counterfeiting.

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3. Designs revealed for 2024 Tubman commemorative coins: A ceremony in New Orleans served as the backdrop for the introduction of the designs planned for the 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins.

2. U.S. Mint unveils reverse designs for 2024 quarters: Treasury-approved coin designs featuring the five highlighted women for the circulating 2024 quarter dollars in the American Women program were publicly revealed.

1. Week's Most Read: Special 2023 Peace dollars: The 200 specially struck 2023 Peace dollars sent to customers generated the highest interest in the news of the week in the numismatic world.

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