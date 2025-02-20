Week's Most Read: Interest in gold supply

The West Point Mint, which stores the nation’s second highest quantity of gold, first opened its doors as the West Point Silver Bullion Depository in 1938.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Global silver demand expected to remain stable in 2025: A review of the silver market has led to a projection that demand will be fairly consistent across a number of use areas in the year ahead.

4. A-Mark acquires Spectrum Group, parent of Stack's Bowers: Stack’s Bowers Galleries entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by A-Mark Precious Metals with the merger expected to be approved within 30 days.

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3. U.S. Mint plans Teddy Roosevelt medal for later in 2025: Next in a series of Presidential silver medals to follow the William McKinley release will be the duplicate of the 1905 bronze Mint medal for Theodore Roosevelt.

2. 2025 sales begin for Native American dollar: The rolls, bags and boxes of 2025 Native American dollar coins from the United States Mint are priced 5% higher than those numismatic products were in 2024.

1. Treasury report details U.S. gold reserve supply in government vaults: U.S. gold reserves are stored mainly at West Point and Fort Knox, and the latest report details current amounts held.

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