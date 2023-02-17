Week's Most Read: Interest in cents remains strong

Stewart Blay’s MS-65 red 1958 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent brought $1,136,250 on Jan. 22, establishing several records. Strong doubling is seen at LIBERTY.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 13, 2023: Please ask us: We invite readers and curious collectors to direct their numismatic questions to us, where we can consult our experts for guidance in getting answers.

4. Early 20th century key dates at Legend Regency 57: The Legend Rare Coin Auctions' Regency 57 sale in Las Vegas will feature great opportunity for collecting top quality Standing Liberty quarter dollars.

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3. Edge notches on American Eagles moved in 2022, 2023: The security device implemented on the edge of genuine American Eagle gold and silver coins in 2021 has been relocated twice, without fanfare.

2. Market Analysis: 1955 DDO in MS65+ red CAC: A high-grade 1955 Lincoln cent featuring a doubled die obverse sold at a GreatCollections auction as part of the Stewart Blay Collection for $287,156.25.

1. Monday Morning Brief: Lincoln cent breaks barrier: History was made on Jan. 22 when a Lincoln cent sold at auction for more than $1 million; an example of a rare error was the first to reach seven figures.

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