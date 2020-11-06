Week's Most Read: Higher mintage for 2020-S American Eagles

The final mintage for Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollars will be higher than initially announced.

5. Market Analysis: Toned 1885-O dollar has strong eye appeal: A part of the Roadrunner Collection in Legend's Regency Auction, this 1885-O toned Morgan dollar sold well above estimate.

4. Vermont 5-ounce silver quarter dollar to be priced higher: The recent announcement of price increases by the U.S. Mint will impact the collector's cost for the Vermont 5-ounce quarter dollar.

3. Gold and silver American Eagles for WWII's end anniversary: With the November sale looming, the interest remains high in the limited edition gold and silver American Eagles to commemorate the end of World War II.

2. Mint confirms 2021 American Eagle coins will have old and new designs: Though no timeline has been given, 2021 American Eagles will keep old designs into 2021 before a change in the design.

1. Proof 2020-S American Eagle mintage higher than revealed: An "information error" is being cited as the reason for erroneous figures released concerning the production of Proof American Eagles from the San Francisco Mint.

