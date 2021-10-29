Week's most read: High prices for 2021 silver dollars

The 2021 Peace dollar is selling online for multiples of its issue price.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis -- 1864 Indian Head, L on Ribbon cent: A rare Proof 1864 Indian Head, L on Ribbon cent, graded Proof 64 red and brown, was among the top sellers at the Oct. 7 Heritage Premier Session, drawing $45,600 from the successful buyer.

4. Market Analysis -- Two top Proof Barber quarter dollars: Two nearly perfect Proof Barber quarter dollars in a recent Heritage auction offer a study in contrasts, as an Proof 68 1895 example realized $14,400, while a similarly graded 1911 coin realized $8,100.

3. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 1, 2021: The new American Eagle error variety reported this week may not be the “mule” collectors and dealers were hoping for, but it is an exciting find nonetheless that should send hobbyists searching.

2. 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars now shipping: The U.S. Mint began shipping orders Oct. 18 of the limited-edition 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars struck at three different production facilities, collectors began reporting.

1. High prices for 2021 dollars in secondary market: Customers who did not secure a 2021 Morgan dollar or 2021 Peace dollar from the Mint will be paying more on the secondary market, as first reports show prices substantially higher than issue.



Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter