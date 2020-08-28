Week's Most Read: High interest in WWII coins

The upcoming sale of the end of WII anniversary American Eagles topped reader interest.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Colorization contract suggests possibility of more colorful coins, medals:The pact between the U.S. Mint and a Massachusetts firm to colorize Basketball Hall of Fame coins allows future projects.

4. Monday Morning Brief: We've moved!: Editor William T. Gibbs reflects on the company's move to a new location after 46 years, citing the many changes on the journey from Coin World's start.

3. 'Fairmont Collection' offers up fresh gold to an eager market : A group of coins from an overseas bank made their way to the early August Stack's Bowers Las Vegas auction and drew high interest.

2. Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle sells out, again: A small number of surplus Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagles were offered by the U.S. Mint a second time, and sold out immediately.

1. Gold and silver American Eagles for WWII's end anniversary: Among the 2020-W American Eagle gold and silver coins to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II are two gold varieties.

