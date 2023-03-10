Week's Most Read: High interest in Morgan, Peace dollars

The two-piece Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set will be limited to a release of 250,000 sets. U.S. Mint customers can place advance orders via subscription on the Mint’s website.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint to use waiting room for product launches: A U.S. Mint website waiting room is in place ease problems experienced by customers who use the online buying option when products are released for sale.

4. Monday Morning Brief for March 6, 2023: 50 years ago: A look back in history revealed that it was 50 years ago in 1973 when the ball started rolling for the design changes used to celebrate the bicentennial of the country.

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3. 2024 American Women quarter designs reviewed: The Commission of Fine Arts got its first look at design proposals for the featured subjects of five American Women quarter dollars in 2024.

2. Week's Most Read: Another counterfeit Proof American Eagle: Readers continue to watch with interest after news was reported in late February of yet another example of a fake bullion coin sent for grading.

1. New details on 2023 Morgan, Peace $1s include product limits, tentative prices: The return of Morgan and Peace dollars in 2023 will see the products being struck at two different facilities in three finishes.