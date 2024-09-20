Week's Most Read: High interest in dime
- Published: Sep 20, 2024, 12 PM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Palau showcases goddess of water on limited edition coin: A Black Proof two-ounce .9999 fine silver $10 coin from Palau depicts Amphitrite, Greek goddess of water.
4. Palladium Proof 2024-W American Eagle coin sales open: Proof 2024-W American Eagle High Relief palladium coins just topped 1,000 in the early sales report.
3. Perth Mint continues luxury diamond coin series with turtle: Perth Mint's Jewelled Series adds a Proof 10-ounce gold $2,500 coin featuring a diamond-encrusted turtle in a mintage of eight coins.
2. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 16, 2024: Trust the experts: With the news of a rare coin coming to market, many will think they have one to. Believe the experts if they say no.
1. Week's Most Read: Rare dime to be seen in Tampa: Interest was understandably high in a rare coin's first auction appearance and the upcoming sale.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio