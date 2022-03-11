Week's Most Read: High grade Proof dime in auction

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Many remain after first day of sale of Purple Heart coins: Early sales reports for the variety of offerings in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative program reflect lukewarm collector interest.

4. Gold $3 coins focus of upcoming Huberman Collection sale: Stack's Bowers Galleries will offer the Indian Head gold $3 coins of the Huberman Collection in April, with 44 Proof and circulation strikes available.

3. Market Analysis: Entry-level Proof 1901 $2.50 gold coin: Marks and scratches from rough past treatment hold this Proof quarter eagle to a reasonable value, providing a starting point for a would-be Proof gold collector.

2. 2022 Rhode Island dollars no longer available from Mint: The inventory of 2022 American Innovation, Rhode Island dollar available in bags and rolls was reported sold out at the U.S. Mint, though they became available again.

1. Market Analysis: Modern dime brings $24,000: A 1968-S Roosevelt, No S dime graded Proof 68 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. sold for $24,000 in a Heritage Premier Session in February.

