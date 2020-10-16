Week's Most Read: Happenings at the U.S. Mint

The price for Presidential 1-ounce silver medals offered by the U.S. Mint is increasing by 41 percent, effective Oct. 13.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint unveils American Eagles with new reverse designs: The look of 2021 silver and gold American Eagles has been unveiled by the U.S. Mint with plans for a midyear release.

4. Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar on sale Oct. 13:The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar is now on sale as the last to bear the existing reverse design.

3. New legislation seeks changes to alloys used for coinage: Changes in current composition of U.S. coins is the focus of a bill being considered by a Senate committee with an eye on cost reduction.

2. 2020 Uncirculated Mint set won't contain 2020-W 5-cent coin: The COVID-19 shutdown at the West Point Mint is cited as the reason for canceling a planned premium 5-cent coin.

1. United States Mint increases prices on 15 silver products: Numismatic products offered by the U.S. Mint that contain .999 fine silver will be subject to increased prices for future customers.

