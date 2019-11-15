Week’s Most Read: Guess what the common theme is this week

Although the sale of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar occurred more than a month ago, news about the sellout continues to pique reader interest.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Buyers line up to buy American Eagle at Baltimore Expo: News coverage first published on Nov. 22, about sales of the Enhanced Reverse Proof silver American Eagle at the Baltimore Expo, continues to draw reader interest.

4. Limited edition American Eagle sells out in less than 20 minutes: Our original news coverage from Nov. 15 about the sellout of the Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle continues to make the “most-read” list.

3. Monday Morning Brief — honesty and generosity brighten hobby: Honesty and generosity by collectors, a dealer and several hobby organizations brighten the hobby during a period in which a lot of people have been really angry.

2. Week’s Most Read: Mint doubts major bot purchases of coins: Earlier news coverage about claims by U.S. Mint officials regarding the use of bots to purchase the Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle topped last week’s “most-read” list.

1. Dealers pay $14,001 for Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle: Secondary market prices for the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar continue to climb, with at least one coin selling for more than 212 times its original issue price.

