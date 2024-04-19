Week's Most Read: Gold found in vault

Coins housed in envelopes from Philadelphia dealer Henry Chapman have been kept in a vault for over 100 years.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Queen's portrait on $5 note to be replaced by native theme: After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her replacement on the Australia $5 note will be an opportunity to feature a native image.

4. 2024 coins beginning to reach consumer outlets: During the first quarter of 2024, the Denver and Philadelphia Mints produced more than 1.4 billion small denominaion coins destined for circulation.

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3. Proof 2024-W American Eagle gold coins on sale in May: May 2 is the first date to purchase any of the Proof 2024-W American Eagle gold coins, individually or in sets, from the U.S. Mint.

2. May 23 sale date for gold Proof 2024-W American Buffalo: The Proof 2024-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin becomes available for consumer purchase on May 23, with no household or mintage limits.

1. Gold coins kept in vault for over 100 years come to market: A nearly complete long-held set of gold dollars, assembled for a collector by Philadelphia dealer Henry Chapman, is revealed from its vault.

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