Week's Most Read: Future of star notes

The BEP has made changes to how it prints some $1 notes that could result in an end to the production of star notes. BEP officials, however, were not immediately forthcoming to our questions on the agency's plans.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Gold offered at Heritage's Sept. 14 Signature auction: Two examples of the 1854-D $3 gold piece, the only year the denomination was struck at the Dahlonega Mint, provided an attraction for a Heritage sale.

4. Market Analysis: Mint marked Indian Head half eagle duo: The Rhone Set of the Fairmont Collection sold by Stack's Bowers in August offered half eagles issued from the Denver and New Orleans Mints.

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3. West Point time capsule yields 1800s U.S. coinage: Officials discovered 19th century coins and medals after a closer inspection of a time capsule that had been buried at the U.S. Military Academy in New York.

2. Week's Most Read: Silver Proof set sales: Interest remains keen for the only palladium product to be offered by the United States Mint in 2023, available for September sale.

1. Are 'star notes' becoming an endangered species?: A change in the printing process brought on by updated machinery with the capability of non-sequential production could eliminate a need for star notes.



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