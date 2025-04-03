Week's Most Read: Future of San Francisco Mint
- Published: Apr 3, 2025, 12 PM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Michigan organizations to host launch event for Innovation dollar: The Detroit Historical Museum will be the site for an April 8 ceremony for the American Innovation, Michigan dollar.
4. 2025-S Silver Proof Set on sale in April: A 10-coin set of Proof coins from the San Francisco Mint that includes 2025-S silver quarter dollars, dime and half dollar will go on sale in late April.
3. 2025 Kennedy halves will go on sale in May: Kennedy half dollars from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints go on sale from the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls on May 6.
2. Gibson retires from Mint Director's position: Ventris C. Gibson has elected to retire from government service and will leave her position as the director of the United States Mint.
1. Fate of west coast Mint could be up in the air: The fate of the San Francisco Mint is in the hands of the Department of Government Efficiency that is looking into potentially selling the facility.
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