Week's Most Read: Flowing Hair gold coin

The U.S. Mint price for its Proof 2024 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair, High Relief gold dollar will be announced Nov. 13, the day before sales open.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. British modern mule error submitted for authentication: A Colorado dealer sent a British coin that had the obverse of one coin matched with the reverse of another to PCGS for authentication.

4. Obsoletes take center stage in Heritage fall offering: A Republic of Texas $50 note from 1840 was among the top sellers in a Heritage Auctions sale of obsolete notes.

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3. Mint adjusts bullion pricing spreadsheet for products: The ongoing fluctuating prices of precious metals that often see increases have led the U.S. Mint to adjust its prices for certain products.

2. Flowing Hair Anniversary medal opening sales brisk: The U.S. Mint marked the 230th anniversary of its creation of the nation's first silver dollar with a limited-edition silver medal that saw brisk first-day sales and a quick sellout.

1. 230th anniversary Flowing Hair gold dollar coin nears sales date: A November 14 sale date looms for the special gold coin that copies the design of the nation's first dollar and anticipation is building.

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