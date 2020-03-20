Although the Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar is the second America the Beautiful quarter dollar to be issued in 2020, the 2020-W strikes are the first of the West Point Mint production for 2020 to be released.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week's Most Read: A new path to 2021 dollars: Last week's Most Read column was led by an article on a new legislative approach to the 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars, now re-imagined as silver bullion coins.

4. Monday Morning Brief for April 6: Searching during a crisis: Will collectors change their approaches to searching for the 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars in response to the coronavirus?

3. U.S. Mint closes two facilities amid coronavirus crisis: The West Point Mint closed for several days after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, and the San Francisco Mint is closed indefinitely.

2. Master die exists at Philadelphia Mint for 1964 Peace dollar: A die vault at the Philadelphia Mint securely holds a single obverse master die intended for making working dies for the 1964-D Peace dollar.

1. Mint details distribution for first two 2020-W quarter dollars: The first two 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars are entering circulation and we have details about where they will be released first.

