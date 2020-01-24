Week’s Most Read: Firm says it plans to salvage gold from ship

The RMS “Republic” sank Jan. 24, 1909, off the Nantucket Island coast, carrying to the floor of the Atlantic Ocean a cargo that may have included gold.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Dealer’s collection of large cents was ‘a best-kept secret’: Douglas F. Bird’s “secret” collection of early U.S. large cents will highlight Ira & Larry Goldberg’s Feb. 16 Pre-Long Beach Auction.

4. Late decision on privy mark will delay release of coin: The 2020-W American Samoa coin will not be released until late in the year even though regular versions enter circulation a few days from now.

3. Mint releases images of 2020-W quarter with privy mark: The 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars will bear an obverse privy mark celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

2. Mint updates sales totals for 2019-S American Eagle: The Mint’s sales report, dated Jan. 12, 2020, records 29,707 Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar were sold on Nov. 14.

1. Firm prepares to salvage gold it believes is at shipwreck: A Florida treasure salvage company plans to recover gold it estimates at $7 billion that it says was aboard the RMS Republic when it sank in 1909.

