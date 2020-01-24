Week’s Most Read: Firm says it plans to salvage gold from ship
5. Dealer’s collection of large cents was ‘a best-kept secret’: Douglas F. Bird’s “secret” collection of early U.S. large cents will highlight Ira & Larry Goldberg’s Feb. 16 Pre-Long Beach Auction.
4. Late decision on privy mark will delay release of coin: The 2020-W American Samoa coin will not be released until late in the year even though regular versions enter circulation a few days from now.
3. Mint releases images of 2020-W quarter with privy mark: The 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars will bear an obverse privy mark celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
2. Mint updates sales totals for 2019-S American Eagle: The Mint’s sales report, dated Jan. 12, 2020, records 29,707 Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar were sold on Nov. 14.
1. Firm prepares to salvage gold it believes is at shipwreck: A Florida treasure salvage company plans to recover gold it estimates at $7 billion that it says was aboard the RMS Republic when it sank in 1909.
