Week’s Most Read: Final 2019-W quarter release scheduled

The U.S. Mint is gearing up to release into circulation nationwide 2 million 2019-W Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars that were struck at the West Point Mint.

5. Market Analysis — Standout 1894 cent variety in registry set: The repunched date on the 1894/1894 Indian Head cent is dramatic, and an MS-66 red example just sold for $30,000 in an Aug. 14 auction.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 2, 2019 — 2019-W quarters: Readers have been sharing their frustration at being unable to find any of the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars being placed into circulation.

3. Week’s Most Read — Quarters, quarters and more quarters: Two-thirds of the five “most-read” articles from the previous week dealt with quarter dollars, both the current series and the potential for new quarters starting in 2021.

2. Mint products schedule for remainder of 2019 available: The United States Mint announced Sept. 4 designated release dates for 21 numismatic products, through Dec. 19, though a few products still have no specific sales dates.

1. 2019-W Frank Church Wilderness quarter to be released in 26 states: The 2 million 2019-W Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars will be issued from 34 distribution points in 26 states when officially released into circulation Nov. 4.

