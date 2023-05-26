Week's Most Read: Feedback returns values

Cuts made to the May monthly issue primarily came from the U.S. Coins Values section, including for modern and current series like Washington quarter dollars. Reader objections to the changes have led us to restore the excised series, though cuts have had to be made to other sections to compensate.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Saint-Gaudens art with coinage links offered by Sotheby's: The Wolf Family Collection sold by Sotheby's included artwork by Augustus Saint-Gaudens that had strong connections to coin designs.

4. Philippines bank note tops voting in IBNS competition: The 2022 Banknote of the Year honors from by the International Bank Note Society are awarded to a 1,000-piso note from the Philippines.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Market Analysis: 1786 'Shaggy Mane' New Jersey copper: Items sold by Stack's Bowers Galleries from the Sydney F. Martin collection included a 1786 New Jersey copper variety sold for $4,560.

2. Some options close for 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars: The U.S. Mint has stopped taking orders for Uncirculated 2023 Morgan dollars and Uncirculated 2023 Peace dollars as subscriptions max out.

1. Monday Morning Brief for May 22, 2023: You criticized, we listened: A change in content in the monthly issue of Coin World brought protest and the plan has been revisited to return the content.