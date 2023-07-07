Week's Most Read: Factors in determining value

The 1856 Indian Head gold dollar is available in two date styles, the Slanted 5 and the Upright 5. Despite differences in availability, prices are nearly the same in lower grades.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Proof 1950 Franklin half dollar: Stack's Bowers featured an exceptional 1950 Franklin half dollar graded Proof 66 Deep Cameo which sold for $66,000 in a June offering.

4. Series 2021 dollar notes now being found in circulation: Series 2021 $1 Federal Reserve notes are starting to appear in circulation as the historic notes feature the signatures of two women for the first time.

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3. Whitman to release die varieties guide at August ANA show: Visitors to the 2023 ANA World's Fair of Money can be first to acquire the sixth edition, volume II, of "The Cherrypickers' Guide to Rare Die Varieties."

2. Gold coin hoard totaling 800+ pieces found in Kentucky: The discovery of a large hoard of gold coins in a farm field in Kentucky continues to generate interest and speculation about the origin.

1. Monday Morning Brief for July 3, 2023: Scarcity and prices: Coins of different rarity can have similar value, as other factors, such as availability and demand, play into marketing the coins.

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