Week's Most Read: Expanding programs of honor

Recently introduced legislation would authorize minting Presidential dollar products featuring Jimmy Carter, along with First Spouse, Rosalynn Carter half-ounce gold $10 coins and bronze medals.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Proof 2025 silver quarter dollar set on sale April 3: The five-coin Proof 2025-S American Women silver quarter dollars set will be the last to feature coins in that series.

4. Above-ground silver studied for market demand: Silver fabricated into consumer goods is less price-sensitive than bullion and less affected by the market price, according to The Silver Institute.

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3. Bill calls for $250 note to be issued with Trump portrait: A measure in Congress seeks the creation of a $250 note with the likeness of current president Donald Trump.

2. Lawmakers call for an end to the Federal Reserve System: The Federal Reserve System has come under attack as bills call for the abolition of the entity that has guided monetary policy.

1. Presidential coin extension sought among new legislation: Measures offered in Congress include a step toward adding the Carters to the Presidential dollar and First Spouse programs.

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