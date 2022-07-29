Week's Most Read: Enrollments open for 2023 coins

The U.S. Mint plans to issue, in 2023, a two-coin Reverse Proof set containing Morgan and Peace dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Customers buy over 84% of Marines medal on first day: The limited-edition U.S. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal began selling for $160 on July 15, and 8,443 medals sold that first day.

4. Numerous websites, social media pages peddling counterfeit material: The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation warns of hundreds of websites and social media pages hawking counterfeit products.

3. Polish 10-zloty note protests Russian acts of aggression: Poland's latest 10-zloty issue sends a message about the nation's defenses when neighboring Russia takes hostile actions.

2. Breaking News: Mint contracts with Stack's Bowers for auction: Stack's Bowers Galleries will sell the 2021 American Eagle silver and gold coins struck by former Mint director David J. Ryder.

1. Enrollments open for U.S. Mint's 2023 Morgan, Peace dollars: The enrollment option is open for signing up to purchase 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar products as more details are announced.

