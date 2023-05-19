Week's Most Read: Eliminate edge descriptions

The lack of a date, Mint mark and standard inscriptions on the obverse of the American Innovation dollars makes the design look unfinished. Should those elements be moved from the edge to more traditional places on the obverse?

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Proof 1829 $5 coin tops third Bass sale by Heritage: The May 4 installment of the sale of the Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection was led by a Proof 1829 Capped Bust, Large Date, Large Diameter gold $5 half eagle at $2.88 million.

4. Market Analysis: San Francisco Mint Walking Liberty half dollar: Identical prices of $11,400 were realized for San Francisco Mint half dollars offered by Stack's Bowers from the Abigail Collection.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. No palladium bullion coins planned by Mint for 2023: Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium coins will be available from the U.S. Mint but there are no plans to produce palladium bullion coins.

2. Market Analysis: 1906-D Barber half dollar: Among the 340 half dollars offered by Stack's Bowers Galleries from the Abigail Collection was a 1906-D Barber half dollar that realized the sale's top price at $36,000 in March.

1. Week's Most Read: No more edge inscriptions: Moving certain features from familiar placement on the obverse onto the edge of coins is an idea that needs to have run its course.