Week's Most Read: Early grading service holders get noticed

An 1892-O Barber quarter dollar graded MS-60 in an oversized PCGS green Regency holder sold for $6,168.75 on Dec. 8 at Legend’s Regency Auction 56.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. January ancient coin sale to benefit ANS move: A Classical Numismatic Group sale will offer 335 ancient coins and weights with the proceeds earmarked to assist the ANS in a planned move of its headquarters.

4. 2023 coinage in production at U.S. Mint facilities: In advance of the new year, the U.S. Mint geared up for anticipated needs, with the Denver and Philadelphia Mints striking circulating coinage dated 2023.

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3. Mint shipping Bessie Coleman quarters to the Fed: Circulation finish 2023 American Women, Bessie Coleman quarter dollars have been sent to the Federal Reserve to begin circulation.

2. Market analysis: Earliest holders from first days of PCGS: Legend's Regency Auction 56 included somewhat common coins encapsulated in the earliest generation of holders used by PCGS.

1. Week's Most Read: Barber quarter in rare holder soars: Greatest interest centered on the value an early PCGS Regency holder added to the auction price of the 1892-O Barber quarter dollar within.

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