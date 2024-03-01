Week's Most Read: Dual-dated designs

The Commission of Fine Arts favors this proposed design modifications for the obverse of the 2026 Semiquincentennial Jefferson 5-cent coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. SilverTowne marks 75 years in numismatic business: SilverTowne has reached a milestone of 75 years in numismatic business and plans to celebrate with several events throughout the year.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 26, 2024: The right design: The theme of space for Florida and Texas American Innovation dollars is a suitable choice given the return to emphasis of exploring.

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3. U.S. sales open for Liberty and Britannia joint program: Sales of the Proof gold $100 and silver medal that are part of a joint program between the U.S. Mint and the Royal Mint have begun.

2. Canceled Mint trials strikes found outside of facility: Coins that were struck to test the use of new materials and intended to be destroyed after testing have surfaced outside the U.S. Mint.

1. CFA considers design tweaks for 2026 cent, 5-cent coins: The Commission of Fine Arts has taken its first look at dual-dated cents and 5-cent coins that could be circulated during the year 2026.

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