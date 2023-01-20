Week's Most Read: Double-struck dollar

A double-struck 1923 Peace dollar graded MS-64 sold for $18,000 at Heritage’s Dec. 21 Showcase online auction session titled “The Misfits Collection of U.S. Error Coinage.”

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week's Most Read: Early grading service holders get noticed: Early grading service holders with some commonplace coins drew attention at sale and brought interest from those who like their history.

4. Canada's mint uses transitional effigy on first coin of 2023: A Proof 2023 silver dollar and other coins from the RCM will show Queen Elizabeth II, with the dates of her reign, until a King Charles III likeness is approved.

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3. Design backward on reverse of 2022 Niue coin: A small quantity of 2022 Lady and the Tramp 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coins had text and design backward on the reverse of the coin, thanks to an improper die.

2. No commemorative coins to be offered in 2023: Proposed legislation offered during the completed session of Congress failed to negotiate the process to passage so no commemoratives are planned in 2023.

1. Market Analysis: Double-struck 1923 Peace dollar impressive in December sale: Heritage Auctions offered a collection of error coins with some showstopping examples that included a double-struck 1923 Peace dollar graded PCGS MS-64 that sold for $18,000.

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