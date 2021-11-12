Week's Most Read: Dollars in secondary market

It appears that hundreds, if not thousands, of the five Matte Finish 2021 Morgan silver dollars and single 2021 Peace dollar are being resold, some in their original Mint packaging and some in third-party grading service slabs.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. New series awaits appointment of U.S. treasurer: There will be no new series of Federal Reserve notes until a U.S. treasurer is appointed to fill a long-standing vacancy.

4. Market Analysis: Damaged, but still desirable: A pair of 1857-S Coronet gold $20 double eagles recovered from the SS Central America brought over $4,000 each in a recent sale.

3. 2021 American Eagle gold variety sells for big bucks: Examples of 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 quarter-ounce gold $10 coins incorrectly struck with an unfinished Proof die are bringing premiums at auction.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 8, 2021: Disagreement with graders: Grading a coin is a subjective process and questions can arise when two parties differ in their opinions on the condition of a coin.

1. More 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars enter market: Online sales of recently acquired 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars are appearing with more regularity as prices adjust to supply and demand.

