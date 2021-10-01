Week's Most Read: Dollar coin presentation

One of the first privy-marked 2021-CC Morgan dollars was presented on behalf of the U.S. Mint to the Nevada State Museum housed in the former Carson City Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. An 1870-CC gold $20 double eagle includes a rich story: Owned by five generations of the same family, an 1870-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle is coming to auction for the first time.

4. U.S. Mint denies FOIA request to identify dealers: The identity of most of the dealers involved in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program will not be revealed as the U.S. Mint declines a request for the information.

3. Report finds cash usage declines as hoarding grows: A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia concludes that, while cash is used for smaller purchases, larger supplies are being stashed at home and not circulated.

2. Ryder resigns as U.S. Mint director Oct. 1: News of the departure of 39th Director of the U.S. Mint David J. Ryder was unceremoniously revealed in a press release from the U.S. Treasury a week before it took effect.

1. Nevada museum gifted 2021 CC privy-marked dollar from U.S. Mint: The Nevada State Museum (housed in the former Carson City Mint) was the setting for a ceremonial presentation of the specially marked Morgan dollar, to be put on display.

