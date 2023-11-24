Week's Most Read: Distinctive quarter dollar

While the date is nearly worn off, the distinctive shape of the 6 and other attributes identify this as a 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar. PCGS graded it AG-3, and with its green CAC sticker, it realized $3,120 at Long Beach.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Lincoln cent book available in its fourth edition: An expanded and revised fourth edition of "A Guide Book of Lincoln Cents" by Q. David Bowers is now available from Whitman Publishing.

4. American collector buys, donates hoard to museum: An American collector bought the entirety of a hoard found in the Netherlands and promptly donated the purchase to a museum near the discovery point.

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3. U.S. Mint seeks public input for classic designs for 2026: The U.S. Mint has opened a poll for public input on decisions about coinage designs from the past to be used for the nation's semiquincentennial.

2. Mint changes plans for 1794 $1 American Liberty designs: The U.S. Mint pivoted its plans, deciding not to use the design of the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar in the American Liberty program.

1. Market Analysis: 1916 Standing Liberty quarter: The unique design of the 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar helped drive the final price of a well-worn example to $3,120 in a recent Heritage sale.

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