Week's Most Read: Discovery of errors

Packaging for thousands of 2023-S clad Proof sets had to be replaced because the original packaging, at top, illustrated an unintended portrait of African-American aviator Bessie Coleman, depicted on the reverse of the first American Women quarter dollar issued in calendar year 2023. A corrected image of Coleman, in aviator garb, is depicted on the replacement packaging.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Sales of first 2024 American Women quarter dollar bags, roll sets: The U.S. Mint reported selling more than two million 2024 American Women quarter dollars featuring Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray in bags and rolls.

4. Market Analysis: 1871 silver dollar pattern: A Longacre pattern in aluminum bearing the Indian Princess Seated Liberty design and dated 1871 sold for $31,200 in a January Heritage auction.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. January bullion coin sales step up for silver product: January 2024 orders for silver bullion products were higher than 2023 while some gold products experienced growth over the previous year.

2. Market Analysis: Amazonian 1872 pattern $20: Heritage Auctions sold a Proof 67 Cameo aluminum $20 pattern that featured the William Barber Amazonian design from the Cape Coral Collection.

1. Error in packaging image discovered on 2023 products: Some 2023 products offered by the U.S.Mint contained several mistakes, including incorrect identification of American Liberty medal as a coin on certificate of authenticity.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.