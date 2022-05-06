Week's Most Read: Digital dollar on the horizon?

Legislation introduced before Congress calls for the Treasury Department to develop a digital U.S. dollar, though the possible electronic money is not expected to replace traditional forms of currency like Federal Reserve notes and coins.

5. Market Analysis: Just 1,000 1886 double eagles struck: One of the finest surviving examples of the 1886 Coronet $20 double eagle was sold for $132,000 in a Stack's Bowers Galleries auction of the Fairmont Collection.

4. Mint confirms color's cost for Purple Heart silver dollar: The U.S. Mint has revealed that $9 per coin is the cost of adding color to the obverse of a limited number of Proof 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollars.

3. Week's Most Read: Watch for fake notes in fake holders: News of an ongoing investigation by federal forces surrounding the discovery of counterfeit currency in equally phony holders gained attention recently.

2. CFA reviews designs for 2023 quarters, Native American dollar: The Commission of Fine Arts looked at suggested designs for next year's coinage with recommendations to be made to the Treasury secretary.

1. Legislation calls for Treasury to develop electronic dollar: A measure introduced in the House of Representatives is calling for the secretary of the Treasury to develop and pilot a digital dollar program for the U.S.

