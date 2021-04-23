Week's Most Read: Details on new silver dollars

All images courtesy of the United States Mint.

2021 Morgan dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint with CC and O privy marks, remembering the Carson City and New Orleans Mints.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint reveals designs for 2021 American Innovation dollars: Four issues in the continuing American Innovation dollar coin program will be released in 2021 and the Mint has shown the latest final designs.

4. 2021 Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter issued: Collectors of circulating issues can be on the lookout for the latest release in quarter dollars, with the Washington Crossing the Delaware reverse.

3. 2022 American Women quarter dollar design review is set: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts take up review of possible reverses for next year's quarter dollars.

2. Metal detectorist finds 10th known 1800s 'Free Slave' badge: A Charleston, South Carolina, area construction site was the location of a discovery of a rare badge issued to a freed slave.

1. 2021 Morgan and Peace dollar sales dates, price and specifications posted: Details, including the availability and pricing for the iconic retro silver dollar issues, drew attention.

