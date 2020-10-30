Week's Most Read: Designs for American Eagles
- Published: Oct 30, 2020, 1 PM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Market Analysis: Unsold top rarities not an indicator: Many factors can be cited when a quality coin fails to get a new owner at auction and some of the factors have no bearing on the quality of the coin itself.
4. U.S. Mint reveals prices for Mayflower coins in joint program: The consumer price has been announced for silver coins in commemoration of the Mayflower voyage with prices for gold products to be announced later.
3. Proof 2020-S American Eagle dollar prices rising in secondary market: Certified examples of the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar have been selling as high as four times the Mint price.
2. Market Analysis: 'Masterpiece' MS-66 1887 Morgan dollar sells for $32,900: High grade and a CAC green sticker boosted the appeal of a brilliantly toned Morgan dollar at a Legend Auction.
1. Mint confirms 2021 American Eagle coins will have old and new designs: Though no timeline has been given, 2021 American Eagles will keep old designs into 2021 before a change in the design.
